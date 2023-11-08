8 Must Watch Slice of Life Bollywood movies to enjoy on Netflix, Amazon Prime: Dear Zindagi to Wake Up Sid

Slice of Life is a genre of cinema that takes a leaf out of a person or a group of individuals' lives and portrays it beautifully. Over the years, Bollywood has come up with some really interesting films in this genre. So here is a curated list of eight such must-watch Bollywood slice-of-life movies that you can enjoy on different OTT platforms.

8 Must Watch Slice of Life Bollywood movies

1. Dear Zindagi (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7./410

7./410 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi follows the story of a budding cinematographer (played by Alia Bhatt) who meets a free-spirited psychologist (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who helps her see things from a different perspective. Filled with several light-hearted moments and dialogues, the film also confronts us with some really important questions about life and mental health. Do give it a watch and you won't be disappointed.

2. Piku (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Where to watch/OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Piku remains one of the most loved Bollywood films in recent times. This Shoojit Sircar helmer follows the story of a girl and her aging father who is suffering from bowel issues. Piku stars Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The film remains a must-watch for people seeking a fun film filled with emotional moments.

3. Wake Up Sid (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Wake Up Sid tells the story of a carefree college student who realizes his potential after a series of events. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Anupam Kher and was the directorial debut of Ayan Mukerji. Wake Up Sid is filled with incredible performances, breezy writing, and a wonderful soundtrack.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a fun-filled road trip movie about three guys who go to Spain for vacation and go through various changes in the meantime. The film has all the good things one needs in a good slice-of-life movie, including deep moments, funny scenes, great acting as well and a soothing soundtrack. ZNMD feels like a balm on our soul.

5. The Lunchbox (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Stars: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra Writer: Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Lunchbox is a rare film that slowly unravels itself and is deliberately paced, despite being boring. It asks a poignant question, 'Can you fall in love with someone without meeting them?' The film follows the unusual bond between a middle-aged office goer and a homemaker through foods. It received a nomination for Best Film Not in the English Language at the 2015 British Academy Film Awards. Upon release, the film turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

6. October (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Stars: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Another Shoojit Sircar film in this list, October is a melancholic meditative piece of art that is rare to find in Bollywood. Starring Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu, it explores the theme of platonic love between a guy and a girl admitted to the hospital. October is a delight to watch as it ticks all the boxes of a great slice-of-life story.

7. English Vinglish (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Stars: Sridevi, Adil Hussain

Sridevi, Adil Hussain Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Where to watch/OTT Platform: JioCinema

English Vinglish marked the return of Sridevi on the silver screen after a long hiatus. It follows the story of a homemaker who enrolls in an English-speaking course after being mocked by her family members. The film touches upon various themes and is championed by the amazing performance of the late actress. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film also stars Adil Hussain in a supporting role.

8. Vicky Donor (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Donor marks the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam and explores the practice of sperm donation. Upon release, the film turned out to be a critical and commercial success and bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Vicky Donor is a hilarious movie that also touches upon some really important issues. It was also the first film of John Abraham as a producer.

