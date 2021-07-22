Mustafa Raj’s first wife says Priyamani’s marriage with him is ‘invalid’: We have not even filed for divorce

According to a recent report in ETimes, Priyamani and Mustafa Raj’s marriage stands to be challenged in court. Priyamani and Mustafa got married in 2017. ETimes reported that Mustafa’s marriage to Priyamani is not his first but allegedly a second marriage. Reportedly, Mustafa’s first wife Ayesha has challenged the marriage with a legal notice mentioning that Mustafa never got legally divorced from her, hence his marriage with Priyamani is invalid.

According to the report, Mustafa and Ayesha have two kids together and Ayesha has also filed a case of domestic violence against him.

Ayesha spoke to ETimes and said, “Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor." Reportedly, ETimes got in touch with Mustafa via WhatsApp who confirmed it.

As per information, Mustafa spoke on the phone and said, “The charges against me are false. I am paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me." Mustafa also mentioned that he and Ayesha were living separately since 2010 and that they got divorced in 2013.

According to the ETimes report, Mustafa said, “My marriage with Priyamani happened in 2017, why was Ayesha quiet for so long?" Ayesha further added to it and mentioned that the fact she did not come out in 2017 is being used by Mustafa. She said, “As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."

