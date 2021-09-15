‘My beautiful birthday boy’: Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav through a sweet post

and Twinkle Khanna are on cloud nine as their son Aarav turned a year old today. To make his day special, mommy Twinkle took to her official social media handle to share a happy picture with her son. Twinkle posted the picture with a sweet little note which read, “My beautiful birthday boy”.

In the picture, the former actress and her son can be seen flashing their smiles while striking a cute pose together for the camera. Twinkle was seen donning a striped shirt styled with a blue blazer teamed up with denim jeans, while her son Aarav looked uber cool in a striped sweater-tee. Akshay’s son teamed his attire with blue denims. As soon as Twinkle shared the unseen picture, fans flooded the comments section with their messages and wishes. Among others, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom co-star Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Aarav”. Even commented, “My god not so little anymore!!! Happy happy birthday Aarav”. Tisca Chopra also showered love and wrote, “So handsome”. “Happy Birthday beta,” penned actor Bobby Deol.

Last year as well, Twinkle penned a heartfelt note on Aarav’s 18th birthday. With a perfect family picture, Twinkle wrote, “Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room”