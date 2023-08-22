'My best years had just started': Sonam Kapoor’s mom Sunita shares UNSEEN pics from Vayu's first birthday

The Aisha of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja were beaming with joy when on August 20, their first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turned 1. From actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to Vayu’s nanaji, actor Anil Kapoor, everyone showered their love and best wishes on the little boy. Anand Ahuja also posted an adorable picture of Vayu trying to wear his dad’s hat.

Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu’s birthday celebration

To celebrate the joyous day, the parents also organized a puja which was followed by a family lunch. Taking to Instagram, Sonam and Anand shared images from their fun celebration which was all about smiles and yummy food. In the first picture, Vayu can be seen sitting on his dad’s lap as the parents perform a puja ritual with him. This was followed by a family picture that included all the important members of the Kapoor-Ahuja clan.

Next is a super cute picture of the mommy and son having a fun time. For the event, Sonam decided to go all desi and was dressed in a yellow and green-hued Anarkali suit. Birthday boy Vayu looked adorable in his green kurta-pajama set. Both sets of grandparents then came together to get a picture clicked to commemorate the day. The following pictures were of the décor that was just breathtaking.

Sunita Kapoor shares unseen pics from the celebration

A while back, Vayu’s grandma and Sonam Kapoor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor also posted multiple images on her social media. In the first picture, Sunita can be seen sitting on a sofa with her grandson in her arms. The next image is of Sonam enjoying the celebration with Vayu. This was followed by a video of Sonam and Anand’s home decorated with strings of colorful origami birds.

Sharing these visuals, Sunita wrote, “As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms, I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you, my angel. Love you, love you, and love you even more (heart emojis)”

Filmmaker Farah Khan, actor Neetu Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja were among the many people who showered the pictures with love.

Sonam to return to work

While babysitting Vayu, Sonam also intends to get back to work and is excited to be on the sets again post her pregnancy. The actress was last seen in the movie Blind which was released on Jio Cinema. We’re also looking forward to her comeback on the big screen.

