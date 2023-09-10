'My biggest learning has been…’: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note as she wraps up the shoot of Ulajh; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. In a five-year-long career, she has treated the audience with her variety of roles. She has been really busy with a jampacked hectic schedule with back-to-back projects in her kitty. Her last release Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan was well received by the audience. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Now, after Bawaal, Janhvi has completed the shoot for her next, Ulajh. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. On September 10, she took to social media and shared pictures from the sets along with a heartfelt long note for the makers.

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh shoot

Janhvi shared a long post talking about her experience while working on the film. She shared a few pictures from the sets and stated that the story of the film “coincidently intertwined with things happening” in her life. Billed as a patriotic thriller, sharing behind-the-scenes from the shoot of Ulajh, Janhvi accompanied the post with a long caption as she wrote, “It’s a wrap (heart emoji) still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and it’s story deeply and coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life. And through Suhana's journey, and the journey of making this film- my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do, to identify if you’re doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions. To get off a hamster wheel that leads to nowhere and let yourself walk to your own pace, as long as you believe in where you’re going.” HAVE A LOOK:

She continued, “@iamsuds you have made me believe in myself in a way that I didn’t even know I needed. You made me feel heard, and seen and made me want to fight battles that I never knew I had a right to even be a part of. To see you smile in the face of each obstacle and embrace each challenge with enthusiasm is beyond inspiring. @shredevdube I am so grateful that I was baring my soul to a lense that was being held by you, I felt protected, inspired and sooo much love. You made each moment feel intimate and bigger than any of us at the same time. Everything about this journey has been so healing, and that’s only because of our amazing team!!! I hope you guys feel as passionately as we did, about what we’ve tried so hard to create."

Work front

Apart from Ulajh, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'I manifested working with Jr NTR, hope next is Ranbir Kapoor': Janhvi Kapoor on her Devara co-star