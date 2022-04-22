My boys: Shibani Dandekar showers affection on hubby Farhan Akhtar & their pet in adorable PIC

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most adorable couples in B’Town. The lovebirds never fail to grab fans’ attention with their loved-up posts and mushy pictures with each other. Both Farhan and Shibani are quite active on social media and their Instagram PDA leaves their followers blushing and swooning. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back tonight, Shibani took to her Instagram space yet again and shared an adorable photo of the Rock On actor and their pet Jimmy.

Taking to the story feature on Instagram, Shibani shared a new picture in which Farhan and her furry friend named Jimmy Akhtar are seen having a precious moment with the actor. In the photo, the couple’s pet friend is seen keeping its head on Farhan’s lap as he looks on and dons a bright smile. Sharing this photography, Shibani captioned, “My boys @faroutakhtar #jimmyakhtar”. Some time back, Farhan reshared this picture on his Instagram stories.

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar’s picture of Farhan Akhtar with their pet:

In other news, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the nuptial knot this year on the 19th of February, after dating each other for several years. It was an intimate celebration with their family and friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabani Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse. They registered their marriage in court on the 21st of February. Farhan’s close friend and Excel Entertainment’s co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a grand star-studded bash for the newlyweds in Mumbai, soon after their special day.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar shares a beautiful pic with Shibani Dandekar from their wedding album; Latter reacts