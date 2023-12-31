‘My children love joint family’; Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra opines on ‘nuclear family setup’

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress who has now become a global icon. While she is settled abroad with her family, her roots are still in India and that can be seen in the way she celebrates Indian festivals and sticks to her desi customs and traditions. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra shared how the actress is connected to her family and enjoys the joint family setup.

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra says the actress loves joint family

Priyanka Chopra is very close to her parents and brother Siddhant. The fact that she has a tattoo in her father’s handwriting speaks volumes of the bond she shares with them. In the book Raising Stars, authored by Rashmi Uchil, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra expressed her joy and happiness ob being the actresses’ mother.

She said that she’s the proudest mom and Priyanka is her favorite topic of conversation. “I take so much pride in my children. I gave so little. In return, Priyanka has blossomed so much,” she added. Sharing her opinions on the nuclear family set-up, Madhu Chopra said that “it should be thrown out of the window.” She continued, “My kids grew up with their maasi, mani, mama, and cousins. Family is most important to me and the same goes for the kids. In every interview Priyanka gives, she talks about family.”

Advertisement

PeeCee’s mom also disclosed that since she was a working mom, her kids were raised by her entire family. Hence, they like the stay connected to even their cousins and distant relatives. She was quoted as saying, “Though I was always a working mother, I always made sure the kids were never left to themselves. My children love the joint family system."

Madhu Chopra revealed that they throw family get-togethers at the drop of a hat. "There are nine kids on my husband’s side and nine kids on my side. When the cousins get together, they have a blast. They are so close that you will never be able to tell the cousin from the real sibling. The bond is so strong,” PC's mom concluded adding that even after her, they will be there for each other.

ALSO READ: Madhu Chopra says Priyanka Chopra is 'shouldering motherhood responsibilities' better than her; praises Nick Jonas