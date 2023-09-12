'My dear baby's baby': Raveena Tandon wishes grandson Rudra on his 4th birthday in a heartwarming post

Raveena Tandon is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. In 1991, she debuted with the film Patthar Ke Phool and impressed everyone with her power-packed performance and catchy expressions. Raveena is all set to come back to the silver screens with the Welcome To The Jungle, the threequel to the super hit film Welcome. Amidst all of this, Raveena recently shared a heartwarming post to wish her grandson Rudra on his 4th birthday. In 1995, Raveena Tandon adopted two girls Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8), who happened to be the daughters of her distant cousin. Rudra is the son of Chhaya. Raveena shared adorable photos with her grandson in the post too.

Raveena Tandon wishes grandson Rudra on his 4th birthday

On September 12, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures with her grandson Rudra to wish him on his 4th birthday.

Sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, "Happy Birthday my dear Baby’s baby… @rudramendes ! my dear Rudra , wishing you a happy happy 4 th ! May Mahadev always light up your path with love and happiness, glory and success…! Ayushman Bhava" (in Hindi) ll Sukhi Bhava (in Hindi) Il love .. Glam ma."

The post features the actress cradling little Rudra in her arms while posing for the camera. In another picture, Raveena can be seen sharing the frame with Rudra and her adopted daughter Chhaya Malaney. One of the pictures shows the actress flaunting her role as a grandmotherly figure in the presence of little Rudra.

Have a look:

Notably, on January 27, 2020, the actress gifted a unique hand and feet casting of Rudra to her adopted daughter, Chhaya Malaney at her grandson's baptism.

Work-wise, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the 2022 film K.G.F: Chapter 2 and the suspense thriller film One Friday Night in 2023. Her upcoming romantic comedy film Ghudchadi, also starring Sanjay Dutt, is set to release by the end of September.

