'My dil dhadaks only for you': Ranveer Singh hypes up 'baba' Arjun Kapoor as he returns to social media

The two Btown stars whose friendship reminds fans of 'Jai and Veeru' from Sholay are Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The two lovingly call each other 'baba' and are always there to hype each other up. And, once again, recently fans of the two got to witness how they cheer for each other on social media. Arjun, who had reportedly taken time off social media recently with a cryptic note, returned to his handle and shared new photos from a shoot. And, seeing them, Ranveer had a special message for his BFF.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, "Things not gonna get any easier so might as well laugh it off." Along with this, Arjun shared his photos from Mans World India photoshoot. Seeing them, Ranveer could not resist cheering for his bestie. The 83 star showered love on Arjun and left a sweet comment on the post. Ranveer wrote, "My dil dhadaks only for you my cutie baba." The cute comment left netizens in awe of their bond and friendship.

Take a look:

Arjun had recently left his fans worried when he made a cryptic post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Time to disappear." Post it, Arjun shared a post after a couple of days of being away from social media and received love from Ranveer.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria. The film also stars Disha Patani and John Abraham. It is directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor. It will release on July 8, 2022. Besides this, Arjun also has Kuttey with Vishal Bhardwaj and The Lady Killer. On the other hand, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi in which he has a cameo as Simmba. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in 83 with Deepika Padukone. It releases on Christmas 2021.

