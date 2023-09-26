'My dream is to...': Sonam Kapoor expresses her desire to be part of a period drama

Sonam Kapoor is well-known for her stylish fashion choices, sometimes even more than her acting career. Recently, at the Jio MAMI Film Festival's Word to Screen event, she participated in a discussion panel about costume design along with director Ashutosh Gowarikar, producer Shivendra Dungarpur, and costume designer Shruti Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor expressed her desire to be a part of a period-drama film and wear those “dramatic” costumes on screen.

Sonam Kapoor expresses her desire to be a part of period-drama films

During the event, Sonam Kapoor spoke about her personal experience and expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to collaborate with exceptional directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, who actively participated in various aspects of filmmaking. Nevertheless, she expressed her disappointment that many filmmakers have portrayed her in understated and non-glamorous roles in films. She also shared her desire to star in a period drama where she can wear more elaborate and theatrical costumes on screen. She said, “For some reason, every director, even though I am known for my clothes, likes me in simple clothes and no make-up, and I am always the girl next door. I have never done a period film, with jewellery and Indian clothes. I have never done a dramatic film like that. I am always wearing simple salwar kameez, and I am from Chandni Chowk or a small village in Punjab, or one of those (places). So, my dream is to do a period dramatic role one day. I have never worn dramatic (costumes) and that’s why I make it on the red carpet.”

Sonam Kapoor heaps praise on Ekta Kapoor

Today, on 26 September, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video from 1994. In the video, she can be seen working on her debut show with Balaji Productions. Alongside the video, she included a voiceover and a caption. She wrote, “One rainy afternoon of July in 1994( ccamcode got year wrong) 17 year old me started my very first show with my mom under d name of our most beloved LORD #BALAJI … my frns @neelamkotharisoni did d muhurat n @shabskofficial attended for solidarity! I usually never look back but once in a while it’s imp to look back n say#ihavecomealongway.” HAVE A LOOK:

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the post on her story and praising Ekta, she wrote, “You're such an inspiration my fellow Gemini...always misunderstood but always moving forward with strength and determination...love you! you're an incredible success story and something to aspire too.” HAVE A LOOK:

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller film Blind, which is a remake of a 2011 Korean film with the same title.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You're such an inspiration my fellow...': Sonam Kapoor lauds Ekta Kapoor on her successful journey