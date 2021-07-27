My everything: Malaika Arora showers love on son Arhaan Khan and pet Casper; See PIC

On Monday, actress and fitness enthusiast treated her fans and followers with a very special picture from her collection. The new picture on the photo-sharing application ‘sums up her life’. The snap features Malaika Arora's son and her dog Casper. Malaika Arora shares Arhaan with her ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The diva is currently dating actor . The adorable picture posted by Malaika shows Arhaan cuddling her pet Casper. “My loves, my life, my everything, Arhaan Khan #casper,” wrote Malaika along with the picture.

Scores of fans commented on Malaika’s post. In no time, the ‘priceless’ picture garnered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. Among others, the post grabbed actress Dia Mirza’s attention and she commented, "Malla!!! Is this this same little boy??? How fast they grow up." Responding to Dia Mirza's comment, Malaika Arora wrote, "Ur his Dia Dia." Sister Amrita Arora and close friend Karisma also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. “Best,” filmmaker Farah Khan also commented.

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive following owing to her fitness enthusiasm. Malaika often treats her fans with sneak peeks of her workout sessions via Instagram. Her Instagram feed is also filled with her glamorous pictures. Talking about the professional front, Malaika is best known for her engaging performances in songs Munni Badnaam Hui and Chaiyya Chaiyya. She will next be seen judging the reality show Supermodel of the year 2.

Also Read: Don't miss Katrina Kaif's reaction to Malaika Arora's stylish 'olive' avatar; SEE POST