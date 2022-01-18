‘My everything in one photo’: Madhuri Dixit’s Tuesday post will make you miss your family

Madhuri Dixit- made her mark in the film industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful dance performances. She is one actress who has fans from every generation. Although Madhuri ha away from films, it doesn't mean she has been away from the limelight in any way. The actress is quite active on her social media handle and she often ensures to keep her fans updated.

On Tuesday, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood shared an adorable throwback glimpse with her family as she described them as her ‘everything’. The family portrait featured Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene, and her sons- Arin and Ryan. Sharing the gem, Madhuri wrote, “Here's my everything in one photo #TakeMeBackTuesday”. The precious picture will surely make you miss your family. The actress’ post captivated her fans’ hearts and they bombarded the comment section with compliments.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. She also judged the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will next be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika. While announcing her new venture, Madhuri had added, "I'm thrilled to announce I will be part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate! @netflix_in #AbMenuMeinSabNew #FindingAnamika,.” It is a suspenseful family drama series produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

