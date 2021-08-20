My Everything: Shibani Dandekar kick starts Friday with a mushy post alongside beau Farhan Akhtar; See PIC

Powercouple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar never shy away from openly professing their love for each other. The duo’s social media PDA always gives major relationship goals to fans. Now, on early Friday, Shibani once again took to Instagram to share yet another mushy picture with beau Farhan Aktar. The late night selfie appears to be clicked after a hectic day of professional commitments, however, the duo decided to end it on a lovey-dovey note.

In the picture shared by the VJ, Shibani Dandekar can be seen donning a casual black t-shirt with a dramatic rose imprinted on it. Meanwhile, beau Farhan opted for a plain blue t-shirt. The Toofaan star shares an infectious smile as he wraps Shibani in his arms. The VJ reciprocates to the sweet gesture with a gleeful smile as the camera captures them together. While sharing the mushy photo, Shibani hailed Farhan as her ‘everything’.

Take a look at the photo below:

On the professional front, Farhan recently essayed the role of a boxer in the sports drama flick Toofaan. During the film’s release, Shibani penned a lengthy heartfelt note to appreciate her beau’s performance in the movie. She took to Instagram to articulate, “Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day. There was blood, sweat, punches, literal blows but you hit back with persistence, endurance, grit, resilience.”

Farhan is now gearing up for his much-awaited Marvel feature in the upcoming American television miniseries titled Mr. Marvel. Besides this, he will once again don the director’s hat for the buddy road-trip film, Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, and in the lead roles.

ALSO READ| Shibani Dandekar on sister Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra’s breakup: It was a difficult period in her life