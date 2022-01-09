My Foo, love you forever: Shibani Dandekar's sweet birthday wish for partner Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 48th birthday today and the actor received some love-filled birthday wishes from his partner Shibani Dandekar. Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared a series of fun photos with Farhan and penned the sweetest message for him. Just like Zoya Akhtar, Shibani also called 2022 as Farhan's "best year yet" to be.

While Shibani looked stunning in a black velvet high slit gown, Farhan looked equally dapper in a black suit. Wishing Farhan, Shibani wrote, "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet Love you FOREVER Happy birthday x (Balloon emjoi) @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly."

Fans quickly flooded Shibani's comments section as they dropped birthday wishes for the actor-producer-director-writer talent. Sister Zoya also had a birthday wish on similar lines as she wrote, "Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar."

Check out Shibani's sweet birthday wish for Farhan Akhtar:

Rumours have been rife for the last few weeks that lovebirds Farhan and Shibani may tie the knot in March-April in Mumbai this year. However, looks like the surge in COVID-19 cases have changed their plans. According to a report published in India Today, Farhan and Shibani are likely to have a destination wedding. The couple were reportedly considering Goa as their wedding destination but in wake of the COVID-19 cases, they are looking forward to other locations as well. Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 5 reasons why we're thrilled for his directorial return with Jee Le Zaraa

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 5 reasons why we're thrilled for his directorial return with Jee Le Zaraa