My heart is in Ladakh: Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth inaugurating Himalayan Film Festival with Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are riding high on the success of their latest release ‘Shershaah’. In the war epic, played the real-life war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who gave his life in a patriotic act during the Kargil war between India and Pakistan. Kiara also received rave reviews for her performance as Dimple Cheema. Sidharth recently visited Ladakh to inaugurate the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival with a special screening of Shershaah. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by , Shershaah has won many accolades and the special screening acted as another feather in the cap.

Kiara took to Instagram and reacted to Sidharth’s Ladakh visit. She wrote, “Physically in Mumbai but my heart is in Ladakh! Leh will always feel extra special as I gave my first ever shot for my very first film in this beautiful town. It’s such a proud moment seeing our film Shershaah being honored at the First Himalayan Film Festival”. Sidharth also took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the screening of the film. He wrote in the caption, “Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with 'Shershaah' today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur.”

Shershaah’s writer previously spoke to News18 about Kiara Advani’s character and said, “When I was doing my research, and I interacted with Dimple, she said that Captain Batra and she knew each other for four years but the time they spent together was just about 40 days. I think that we have captured the essence of those 40 days, which means a lot to the wonderful lady whom I have a lot of respect.”

