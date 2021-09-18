'My heart Skipped many beats': Shibani Dandekar reacts as beau Farhan Akhtar hugs his pup in new PHOTO

Among the popular couples in Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar always manage to make heads turn when they step out together. Their social media PDA also grabs the attention of fans from time to time. However, recently, Shibani's cute comments on Farhan's adorable photo with his pet have left netizens gushing over their bond. Farhan often shares photos of his pets on his social media handle and recently he did the same with a twist.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared a cute monochrome photo in which he could be seen hugging his pet dog. In a shirtless avatar, Farhan is seen showering his pet with love and the cute moment was captured in the frame. Sharing the photo, Farhan wrote, "Hug a pup .. have a nice day #tystagram." Seeing the photo, Shibani was quick to drop sweet comments on it. In her first comment, Shibani wrote, "OH MY LORD heart skipped many beats xx." In another comment, Shibani wrote, "could she be any more in love with you? that expression on her face."

Take a look:

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and Anusha Dandekar also dropped sweet comments on the adorable photo of Farhan with his pet dog. The actor-director-producer often shares pictures with his pet on social media and netizens love it. On Thursday, Shibani had dropped a stunning photo of herself with Farhan on her handle and it went viral in no time. The couple stylishly posed together in a picture perfect photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be returning to the helm soon with Jee Le Zaraa. The film was announced last month and it stars , and Priyanka Chorpa Jonas in the lead. It is written by Zoya Akhtar and Farhan. Besides this, Farhan is also backing a film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

