‘My heart is so full’: Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop gushing over Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s pregnancy news

Bollywood celebrities have been congratulating Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as the couple announced pregnancy today. Sonam and Anand took to their social media handles and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." As soon as the couple shared the news, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others bombarded Sonam and Anand’s feed with blessings. Sonam’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor was completely surprised as she commented, "OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!"

Later, she took to her Instagram stories and shared Sonam and Anand’s photoshoot pictures. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress couldn’t stop gushing over the pregnancy announcement and wrote, “My heart is so full” with a heart emoticon. Apart from Janhvi, Sonam’s cousin Arjun also shared his excitement. “Good things happen to good people. Time to be a Mamu…,” he wrote.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor also expressed happiness over the good news. He wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

For those unaware, Anand and Sonam had tied the knot in 2018 in the presence of their loved ones in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with dad Anil Kapoor. The actress will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

