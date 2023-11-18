‘My hot husband’: Kareena Kapoor can’t stop swooning over hubby Saif Ali Khan’s holiday PICS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently relishing a beach holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan, has shared insights into the lovebirds’ weekend getaway. Being captivated by his charm, she swooned over her ‘hot husband’ and gave the post a witty caption. Have a look at it inside.

‘My Saifu …’: Kareena Kapoor as she shares pictures of her husband from their beach vacation

Taking to her Instagram account this afternoon, the Jab We Met actress shared glimpses of her weekend getaway with husband Saif Ali Khan, with her fans. She dropped four pictures of Saif standing at the beach and rejoicing in the vacay. Wearing a pair of black sunglasses, a pair of shorts, and a white t-shirt with ‘Beach Gstaad’ written on it, Saif oozes charm in the images.

Bebo, who is known for her fun and witty nature, dropped the post on her social media account and wrote in the caption, “Is he advertising the next holiday destination ….while still on holiday!!!???? #My hot husband #My Saifu …”

Furthermore, she also shared his photos on her Instagram stories and penned, “Finally got him to pose for the gram.”

Have a look right here

When Kareena Kapoor revealed that she lived with Saif for 5 years before marriage…

In an interview with The Dirty Magazine earlier, the actress had delved into her front and revealed that she was in a cohabitation with her husband for five years before their wedding in 2012.

Discussing the same at length, she said that their desire to have kids made them tie the knot and also added that one can just live together today.

Kareena, who is a doting mother to her children Jeh and Taimur, also opined on her parenting techniques and said that there are no right or wrong ways. Rather, she and her husband treat their children as individuals, with respect, and by just letting them be. “They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient, you know,” she said.

However, she emphasized the significance of her mental health and added that she prioritizes that before anything else as she wants to live her life right in front of her kids and do everything with them, without missing out on anything.

