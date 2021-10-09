'My little brother is my hero': Kangana Ranaut pens a heartwarming note on Aksht's birthday

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and when it comes to family, there is all the more reason to celebrate. Speaking of this, actress Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to pour her heart out on brother Aksht Ranaut's birthday. The Thalaivii star has penned a lovely birthday wish for him. Not just this, Kangana has also shared a throwback photo from their childhood when their mother Asha Ranaut used to conduct a puja on her brother's birthday. Along with Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel also penned a birthday wish for Aksht.

Sharing the heartwarming memory from Aksht's childhood birthday puja, Kangana Ranaut penned a lovely note for her brother. She wrote, "Dear Aksht …..From being a baby brother to my biggest strength you have come a long way I am fortunate to have you….. the way you handle things in my life from all my legal battles to now Production house projects …. I can say my little brother is my hero ….Your quiet ambition and gentle demeanour is remarkable….Never loose your passion, precision and sense of immense responsibility that you display towards work. Sky is the limit …. Go for it ….Happy birthday to you ….I love you very much."

Take a look:

Rangoli Chandel also penned a lovely note for Aksht as she shared his photos with her and Kangana on social media. She wrote, "On your Birthday, I wish that the Almighty blesses you with good luck, happiness, love, good health and success in every walk of your life. You truly deserve it. Wishing you a very happy Birthday our lovely brother we are lucky to have you !!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii with Arvind Swami and Raj Arjun. The film managed to impress audiences and also has received rave reviews since its OTT premiere. Apart from this, Kangana will be seen next in Tejas. It is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronni Screwvala. She also has shot for Dhaakad in Budapest with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

