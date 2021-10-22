My‌ ‌love‌ ‌story‌ ‌with‌ ‌horror‌ ‌films‌ ‌isn’t‌ ‌over‌ ‌yet:‌ ‌Emraan‌ ‌Hashmi‌ ‌on‌ ‌his‌ ‌upcoming‌ ‌flick‌ ‌‘Dybbuk’‌ ‌

Makers of ‘Dybbuk’ recently released the trailer of Emraan Hashmi led upcoming horror film. In a recent chat with PTI, Emraan spoke about his film and said, “My love story with horror films isn’t over yet. I thought it was over five years ago but it isn’t and this will continue. This new film is different from the films that I did before. This film takes the horror quotient higher. The narrative style is new and unique”. He added, “I have been watching horror films since childhood. I enjoy this genre.”

Speaking further about the horror genre, Emraan said, “The wave of horror comedies (that has come) is a sub-genre. This (horror) is the mother genre. I believe this (horror) genre is not explored much in our country. Maybe most stars don’t understand this genre, so they don’t give their consent and hence the budget is not much for these films. I hope more stars do horror films because the success ratio is good. Even though less horror films have been released, whenever they come out, they do good business”.

Director Jay spoke about the influence of the horror genre and said, “Horror has immense potential and it is untapped in India. The mainstream stars don’t do horror films so budgets are less. I think it is a genre which has immense potential. There should be more home-grown horror films as our culture is vast and we have a lot of folklore. It is high time we explore the genre.”

