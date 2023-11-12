‘My love with her light’: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in white in Diwali special PIC

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most romantic couples in the film industry. They are celebrating first-ever Diwali together on November 12 after their marriage. Like every other celeb couple, Sidharth shared a romantic picture with his wife Kiara and wrote a love-filled message on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate Diwali first time as married couple

Taking to his Instagram account, Sidharth Malhotra shared a romantic picture with his wife and actress Kiara Advani. In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning in white as they looked like matched in heaven in traditional outfits. The picture showcases Sidharth back-hugging his wife in the most adorable way.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "My love With her light (funny face) #HappyDiwali." Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his next venture Yodha, which will also star actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead. The film's release date was recently postponed.

On November 7, the makers of the much-anticipated film Yodha revealed two striking new posters. These visuals showcase actor Sidharth Malhotra in a raw and rugged demeanor. In one poster, Sidharth can be seen in a commando uniform against the backdrop of a soaring plane, accompanied by the intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets." The second poster depicts him, wounded yet powerful, standing amidst the aircraft.

Yodha will be released on March 15, 2024.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha and she essayed the character of Katha in the film. Up next she has Ram Charan starrer Game Changer in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: ‘Perfect family picture’: Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh