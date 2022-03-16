My multi talented baby: Ranveer Singh calls wifey Deepika Padukone 'an amazing cook’

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone certainly know how to keep their fans entertained on social media. DeepVeer is known to regularly engage with fans on social media and leave behind cute comments on each other’s posts. Recently, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle and conducted a Q&A session with his fans. He opened up on topics ranging from his upcoming movies to working with SRK to praising wifey Deepika Padukone.

Fans bombarded the ‘Gully Boy’ actor with several questions. One of his followers asked him, “Do you like the food cooked by Deepika?” In response, Ranveer praised Deepika’s cooking skills and said, “Love it! She’s an amazing cook. My multi talented baby”. But what caught everyone’s attention was Deepika’s reaction to this. The ‘Piku’ star quickly took to her social media handle and said, “Trying to earn brownie points for?” and tagged her husband. Another fan asked Ranveer how much was he missing DP. The actor simply won hearts with his one-word reply, “Loads!”. Even Deepika reshared the story and said, "Also Me".

For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 after dating each other for around six years. The couple even worked in films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, and more.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress was highly praised for her performance in the film. Deepika Padukone now has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Whereas, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in 83, has Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

