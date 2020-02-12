My Name Is Khan: Kajol RECOUNTS an incident when she fell on the sets of the film & nobody came to help her

My Name Is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol clocked 10 years and Kajol took to social media to pen a heartwarming note.

Today, and Kajol celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2010 film- My Name Is Khan. From SRK, Kajol to , everyone took to their social media channels to pen a sweet note as My Name Is Khan clocked 10 years, and during an interview, Kajol revealed that how Karan Johar felt that if Kajol falls on his films set, then the film is a super hit. If you remember, during the filming of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, during the scene wherein Kajol and SRK ride a cycle, Kajol had tripped off the cycle and fainted and during various interviews, Kajol had said that she had a memory loss after the fall and all she remembered was .

And as we all know, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain was a blockbuster film, and looks like, Karan Johar took Kajol’s falling on the sets way too seriously and has come to believe that whenever Kajol falls, the film will become a sure-sure hit and therefore, during an interview, Kajol revealed that when she happened to fall on the sets of My Name is Khan, Karan Johar congratulated everyone because he felt that since Kajol has fallen, the movie is going to be a hit. “It happened with this one (My Name Is Khan) too, nobody came forward to help me because as I fell down, everyone was laughing and congratulating each other,” shared Kajol, adding, “I was sitting on the steps all by myself after falling down and after five minutes, Mickey Contractor (make-up artist) was like, 'Baby, I'll help you.'”

As My Name Is Khan clocked 10 years, Kajol took to social media to share a montage made of clips from the film and alongside, she wrote, “So many memories. So much fun, from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Francisco up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most favourite memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan….” Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan had bagged the Best Actor award at the Filmfare in 2010 and Kajol, too, received the Best Actress award.

