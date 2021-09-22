My older brother: Nawazuddin Siddiqui refutes rumors of being at loggerheads with Irrfan during ‘The Lunchbox’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, and Nimrat Kaur starrer ‘The Lunchbox’ came out in 2013. The film recently marked 8 years of release. One of the most critically acclaimed films in the last decade marked the debut feature for director Ritesh Batra. In a chat with ETimes, Nawazuddin shared some precious experiences from the shooting. He recalled an incident and said, “For me, one of the best experiences was to shoot for the film in a packed train. An entire compartment was booked for our shoot, Irrfan bhai and I had got into our get-up for the movie and sat between the locals, common people.”

Further adding to it Nawazuddin said, “No one really realized but everyone just perfectly synced into our scene; that is the beauty of a local train. Even those who were not in our unit became a part of ‘The Lunchbox’.” Nawazuddin entirely refuted the rumors of being at loggerheads with Irrfan Khan. He said, “Irrfan bhai was like my older brother and I have several precious memories of working with him, even before ‘The Luncbox’ happened. When the casting for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ was going on, he took me to meet Danny Boyle without an appointment. Imagine walking in to meet such a big director without any prior notice.”

Further elaborating on the Slumdog Millionaire, Nawazuddin said, “Finally, both of us were cast in the movie, but unfortunately, when the shoot began, I was busy with another movie. So, my part was then offered to another actor. I have learned a lot from Irrfan bhai... even how to meet a big Hollywood director without an appointment”.

