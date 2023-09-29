‘My parents won’t leave…’: Randeep Hooda says he went into 'depression' after Battle of Saragarhi was shelved

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile and interesting actors in Bollywood. In his long and successful career, he has essayed different characters that were well-received. However, one of his passion projects titled Battle of Saragarhi was shelved after 20 days of shoot. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how it took a toll on his mental health.

Randeep Hooda talks about Battle of Saragarhi

In an interview with Mashable India, Randeep Hooda talked about how the shelving of Battle of Saragarhi affected his mental wellbeing. He said that, more than him, it was people around him who were worried about him. "I went through big big long stage of depression", he said. The actor revealed that he did the 2020 Hollywood action film Extraction around that time. "In fact, Extraction maine uss stage me ki thi (I did Extraction in that stage)...while I was down and out on this", the actor explained. Hooda wanted to say no to the film because he had to cut his beard which he had grown for Battle of Saragarhi.

He further added: "Mere parents to mujhe akela hi nahi chorte the. Fir main unse bachne ke lie room badh kar ke sune laga ki koi mera shubh chintak meri daadhi na kaat de (‘My parents won’t leave me so I started locking my room before sleep so that no one would cut my beard)."

About Battle of Saragarhi

Battle of Saragarhi was based on the eponymous battle that took place in 1897 between a handful of Sikhs and around ten thousand Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen. The film was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starred Randeep Hooda as Havaldar Ishar Singh. The film was first announced in 2016 and the team even shot for 20 days. In 2018, Akshay Kumar announced Kesari, a film based on the same incident and a year later in 2019, it was out in the theatre. Earlier this year, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Santoshi said that his financiers and the OTT platforms got scared because of Kesari and so they had to shelve the project.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

