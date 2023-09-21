‘My personality is my life's work…’: Anil Kapoor reveals why he sought protection of his rights

The Indian film industry was blessed with ace actor Anil Kapoor. But Bollywood got to witness his acting skills when he stepped into the film industry as a lead in the movie Woh Saat Din in 1983, more than a decade after doing small roles. Today, the actor has appeared in more than a hundred films in his career spanning almost 40 years. Hence, to protect his personality rights including his name, voice, signature, dialogue, and image, the actor filed a lawsuit.

Anil Kapoor explains why he sought protection of his personality rights

After he filed the case, the Delhi High Court passed an order prohibiting everyone from misusing his attributes. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor finally explained why he filed the lawsuit. According to ANI, the actor in a statement said that he filed the suit after there have been various instances of misuse of his personality attributes. The statement by his team read, “I had filed a suit in Delhi high court through my lawyer Ameet Naik for protection of my personality rights including my name, image, likeness, voice and other attributes of my personality against any misuse including on digital media. The suit has various instances of misuse of my attributes.”

The actor further said, “The court has after a detailed hearing granted an order acknowledging my personality rights and restraining all offenders from misusing my personality attributes including my name, image, likeness, voice, etc. without my permission in any manner including through artificial intelligence, deep fakes, GIFs. etc.”

Clarifying that his intention was not to ‘interfere with anyone's freedom of expression or to penalize anyone, he further added, “My personality is my life's work and I've worked hard to build it. With this lawsuit, I'm seeking protection of my personality rights to prevent its misuse in any way, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence that are easily misused to the detriment of the owners of such rights.”

Anil Kapoor’s work front

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming movie Thank You For Coming which is set to release theatrical on October 6. He is also filming for Animal and Fighter.

