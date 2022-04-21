'My powerhouse Bhaijaan': Ishaan Khatter hails Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, praises Pankaj Kapur & Mrunal Thakur

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur fans can finally rejoice as just in a day, their film Jersey will hit the screens. Ahead of the much-awaited film, Shahid and Mrunal hosted a special screening for Bollywood stars and Ishaan Khatter also was a part of it. Post the screening, on Thursday, Ishaan penned a long note hailing his brother Shahid Kapoor, actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal for their performances in the film. He was in awe of his 'bhaijaan' and his act as a father and cricketer in the film.

Sharing his review for Shahid and Mrunal starrer Jersey, Ishaan wrote, "As a brother I'm filled with pride, as an actor with respect and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan @ShahidKapoor Thank you for sharing what you did through this character. @GowtamNaidu Thank you for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave." He further went onto praise Pankaj Kapur and hailed Mrunal's act too.

Ishaan continued and praised other cast and crew members of Jersey. He wrote, "@officialpankajkapur A master of his craft @MrunalThakur You're radiant and lovely as ever and @amanthegill A true champion for a beautiful story. I feel privileged to have watched this journey from the sidelines. Jersey is that simple, humane, assured film that hits home in all the right places. A film that invites you into its world and takes you on a journey. Rising, falling and ultimately peaking like a symphony." Shahid also replied and sent love to his brother Ishaan. He also wished Ishaan on completing 4 years in Bollywood.

Have a look at Ishaan's review of Shahid's Jersey:

Meanwhile, others who were present at the screening include Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and others. Mira Rajput also had joined Shahid as a support during the screening. Jersey happens to be an official remake of a Telugu hit that had Nani in the lead. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Aman Gill, Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. It is all set to hit the screens on April 22.

Also Read|Jersey Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor rises to roar and revolt as a cricketer in this sport drama