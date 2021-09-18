My relationships mean the world to me: Malaika Arora on nurturing her connections during lockdown

That the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging to deal with would be a grave understatement. People all over the world have been suffering unprecedented adversities financially, physically, and emotionally. However, a different side to the coin also offers the perspective that spending time indoors, with loved ones, have presented people with the opportunity to form, and strengthen their bonds. The same is the case with the diva Malaika Arora, who was Covid positive last year. Malaika recently opened up about using her time in the lockdown to nurture relationships, and her difficult recovery process as well.

As reported in ETimes, in a recent interview, Malaika shared that she has used her time in lockdowns to nurture her relationships as they mean the world to her. “Everyone I know has been working to keep their relationships intact and maintain a balance in them. I have used this time wisely to nurture my relationships. Yes, it is difficult and none of us have had the freedom to move around too much or be with each other as much as we would have loved to. However, this phase has also been one where we had the opportunity to understand each other better and nurture what we have between us. I value this. My relationships mean the world to me,” Malaika said.

The actress also talked about her difficult recovery process. She mentioned that she wanted to exercise and go for runs as soon as she recovered, but because of the adverse effects Covid had on her knees, she could not. She said that she was frustrated as she could not push herself but she did not give up. She also said that without even realising it, the whole body bears the brunt of the virus. Malaika added that she did not do anything stupid but focused on eating right and monitoring her nutrition until she finally recovered.

