'My role in Dream Girl 2 is good but...': Paresh Rawal on screen time in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

The highly anticipated comedy film, Dream Girl 2, finally hit the big screens on the 25th of August, 2023. Ayushmann Khurrana returns as Pooja in this sequel to the 2019 hit film, Dream Girl, and this time he's accompanied by Ananya Panday as the new female lead who plays the role of Pari. This film scores as Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest success in the past four years. The film's uproarious one-liners, a script mixed with a social message, and outstanding performances of the entire cast have resulted in good word-of-mouth, making it a thoroughly enjoyable commercial film. Dream Girl 2 is the first time Ayushmann Khurrana and Paresh Rawal are working together, and Paresh Rawal's brilliant comic timing in the film is being appreciated by the audience.

Paresh Rawal wishes he had a longer screen time in Dream Girl 2

During a recent interview with News18, Paresh Rawal expressed that he wishes he had a longer screen time in his recent film Dream Girl 2. He said, “My role in Dream Girl 2 is good but isn’t as big as Ayushmann’s. But it’s a very good role. Sometimes, it’s great if you have less screen time in a bad film. But when you have a subject like Dream Girl 2, a helmer like Raaj Shaandilyaa, and an actor like Ayushmann, then you would want to have a longer screen time in the film.”

Elaborating more about it, he mentioned that this feeling comes from the lack of quality comedy scripts in today's times. He added, “The issue is you don’t get good scripts very often when it comes to comedy. It’s very difficult. So, in a situation like that, you would want to have a bigger role in a good comedy film. Much like any other actor, I also want a scope to perform better and have a chunkier role. All actors, after all, are greedy.”

Paresh Rawal confirmed the highly anticipated upcoming sequels of his films

Earlier during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal confirmed the filming of the highly-anticipated sequels like Hera Pheri 3, Awara Paagal Deewana 2, and Welcome To The Jungle. The veteran actor revealed, “Ye filmein banni chahiye. Ache se banni chahiye, maze se banni chahiye, tagdi banni chahiye aur bann rai hai. Welcome to Jungle I think shuru ho rahi hai abhi October se, phir uske baad Hera Pheri shuru hogi sometime in next year, Awara Paagal Deewana bhi hai (These films should be made. They should be made well, with enjoyment, and have a powerful impact. Welcome to Jungle, I believe, is starting in October, then after that, Hera Pheri will begin sometime next year, and there's also Awara Paagal Deewana).”

