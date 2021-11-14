My son said I was bugging him: Mira Rajput makes insects crawl on her face; WATCH

Mira Rajput is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The star wife often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram. She recently took to Instagram and shared a hilarious reel to mark the occasion of children’s day. In the video, Mira had insects crawling on her face through an Instagram filter. She wrote in the caption, “Kid-ding around. My son said I was bugging him and didn’t find it all that funny. I think I was the butt of the dad-joke in this case”.

Sometime back, Mira took to her Instagram handle, and posted a picture of her, with a cloth pack on her eyes. In the caption, she revealed that training during mid-day has given her a migraine. She then says that using toasted black chickpeas or ‘Kaala Channa’ as ‘Sek’ on her eyes has helped her get relief from migraines every single time. Mira writes, “One of the hacks I’ve figured is this Channa-Sek. It’s essentially Kaala Channa (Black chickpeas) toasted on the tava wrapped up in a cloth napkin. Nicely warm, once placed on the eyes gives enormous relief. The channa easily fall into the crevices of the eye region ( like those tiny marbles in eye pillows) and can be reused and re-toasted several times.”

However, the star wife is not quite sure of the science behind this hack. “Now I’m not sure whether it’s the gentle pressure on the eyes, or the warmth (strange because Pitta aggravation seeks cooling) or some funny kind of placebo effect that I’ve fallen prey to, but it works every time,” Mira further adds.

