‘My very beautiful friendly baby’: Boney Kapoor compliments Khushi Kapoor as she slays in white

Although Khushi Kapoor has not stepped into Bollywood yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it candid photos or quirky fashion statements, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, often dishes out major fashion goals for fans. Speaking of which, on Saturday, January 30, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new car selfie of herself and fans are absolutely loving it.

In the picture, Khushi Kapoor can be seen slaying in a white top as she strikes a couple of poses for the camera. Minimal eyemakeup and rosy lips complete the entire look of the star-kid. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open only accentuates her beauty. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered immense appreciation from friends and family. While Boney Kapoor called Khushi his, “very beautiful friendly baby.” On the other hand, BFF Aaliyah Kashyap said, “wowza.”

Take a look at the photo below:

Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. She is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies that also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan.

