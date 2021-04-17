'My wife Sridevi was big fan of Vivek' says Boney Kapoor as he sends prayers & strength to late actor's family

As Vivek breathed his last today, Boney Kapoor shared the late actor’s pic with Sridevi and revealed that his wife was a huge fan of the actor.

The Tamil film industry witnessed a big jolt today with the demise of renowned actor Vivek. The 59 year old actor, who has acted in over 150 films, breathed his last on Saturday in a hospital in Chennai wherein he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest lately. Vivek’s unfortunate demise has sent a wave of grief across the nation and people from all walks of life have been paying tribute to the late actor. Joining them, Boney Kapoor also paid his condolences on social media.

He took to the micro-blogging site and shared a throwback picture of his late wife wherein she was posing with Vivek. In the caption, Boney wrote how the late actress was a big fan of the Tamil actor and even got him hooked to his movies. The ace film producer also sent strengths to Vivek’s family in this difficult time. “My wife @sridevibkapoor was a big fan of actor Vivek she had got me hooked to his hilarious acts. Your presence and humour will be missed by all. I pray for strength to his family at this difficult time. #RIPVivek.”

Take a look at Boney Kapoor’s tweet:

My wife @sridevibkapoor was a big fan of actor Vivek she had got me hooked to his hilarious acts. Your presence and humour will be missed by all. I pray for strength to his family at this difficult time. #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/CioSADxLG0 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 17, 2021

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had also mourned Vivek’s unfortunate demise and called it a big loss to the Tamil industry. He tweeted, “Vivek was the one who wanted to do something for the community that he did for himself apart from going about his duty as an actor as well. The sudden death of Vivek, who has been an ambassador of late president Abdul Kalam's green movement, is a great loss for the Tamil community.”

Also Read: Kamal Haasan mourns the demise of Vivek; Says ‘It is a great loss for the Tamil community’

Share your comment ×