Naagin 2 actor Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce from Siddharth Sabharwal; Says Enough Is Enough

Actress Arzoo Govitrikar, who has played significant roles in both TV and film industry, has now filed for divorce from husband Siddharth Sabharwal. In an interaction with the Times of India, the Baghban actor revealed that she has moved court to be legally separated from the businessman. Reportedly, the complaint of domestic violence was filed back in February 2019.

Arzoo Govitrikar told ETimes, “I have filed for divorce. Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn’t continue with Siddharth. I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago. But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn’t come out because I didn’t want my bruises to be seen."

The actor continued “"Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was born three years after we became man and wife, he simply drifted apart. He started sleeping in another room. After that, I found out that he has a Russian girlfriend; he was constantly on chats with her. I confronted him about her. I don't know if they're together now because he stays separately. Mind you, I have those chats and the CCTV footage of his violence and it would help me to get justice."

Arzoo tied the knot with Siddharth back in the year 2019. The couple share a seven-year old son named Aashman. In terms of work, Arzoo has featured in multiple Bollywood films including Baghban, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Dreams and more. Her TV career includes working in famous shows like CID, Naagin 2, Ghar Ke Sapnaa and more.

