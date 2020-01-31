Naagin 3 actor Zuber K Khan buys a house for his parents in Mumbai
"I always wanted to buy a house from my own earned money and gift it to my parents. I have always idolised them and their constant support, encouragement and blessings have made me what I am today. They have done so much for me and this is a small thing that I can do for them," Zuber said about his new house located in Malad.
I still remember when i was 16 year old and the thought came into my mind to become an actor as I wanted to b a cricketer first ,but due to my dancing skills in school I shifted my focus into acting and the first train I saw going to this city ,(the city of dreams Mumbai )I looked at it and just wished and prayed to Allah that one day I’ll b in that city and whatever the hardwork I need to do I’ll do but that city ll surely accept me and I’ll become an ACTOR and a mumbaikar from bhopali and now aftr eight years of my blood and sweat of hardwork and with the support of my parents ,my family, my friends ,my love one and most importantly my fans I m here and officially and proudly I can say that I’m a mumbaikar ,the person who entertain,the person who acts, Actor ZUBER K KHAN ,I’m so blessed ,fortunate and greatful to all That I hv the things which i prayed for the things I have now ! My first own home in mumbai where love and dreams join together where today and Tommorow become forever ! Happy start of 2020 ! #newhouse #ownhouse #newbeginings #love #proud #firsthouseinmumbai#actorslife #support #dreamhouse #gratitude #house #thankuALLAH#hardwork #sweat #blood #patience #mumbaikar #power #thankumomndad #thankufamily #thankumyfans #fortunate #gratitudeattitude #eat #sleep #shoot #workout #repeat #onemanarmy
Talking about the house, Zuber shared: "I had seen a couple of houses before but it didn't give me that kick. The one that I have bought had the perfect vibe. And being a filmy person in reality, I have kept the entire feel of the home similar. I have taken care of small details that will make my parents also happy, keeping up with the contemporary style."
Zuber has featured in TV shows like "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" and "Manmohini", as well as movies including "Dosti Ke Side Effects". His web film, "Mirror", was launched recently. He is currently gearing up for the release of his films "Haunted Hills" and "Dhadke Dil Baar Baar".
