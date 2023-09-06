‘Naam badlenge, hum thodi badlenge’: Jackie Shroff REACTS to India vs Bharat row-WATCH

Since yesterday, there has been a lot of buzz on social media about the India vs. Bharat row. The buzz about a possible renaming of India began after a picture of President Droupadi Murmu's invite to G20 leaders went viral. It was signed in the name of the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the convention ‘President of India’. Soon after, social media was abuzz with discussions over the possibility of the renaming. Now, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has also weighed in on the matter. Find out what he said!

Jackie Shroff reacts to India vs. Bharat row

Jackie Shroff attended the Planet India campaign in New Delhi yesterday. During a media interaction, he was asked about the buzz that India could now be renamed to Bharat. In response, Jackie said that earlier our country was called Bharat and that it’s not a bad thing if Bharat is being called Bharat. He added that people call him various names- Jockey, Jaki, etc., but that doesn’t mean he has changed.

“Agar aapko Bharat ko Bharat bolna hai, toh koi buri baat toh nahi hai. Bharat hi bolenge Bharat ko na? Chalo, India hai to India hai, Bharat hai to Bharat hai. Mera naam Jackie hai, mujhe koi Jockey bolta hai, koi Jaki bolta hai. Mere naam ko itna tod dete hain. Par main nahi badlunga. Hum kaise badlenge? Naam badlenge, hum thodi badlenge (There's nothing wrong if Bharat is being called Bharat. My name is Jackie, but some call me Jockey, many call me Jaki. People often distort my name. But I haven't changed. How will we change? The name might change, not us),” said Jackie. The video of Jackie Shroff reacting to India vs. Bharat row has been shared by ANI on Twitter.

Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, amidst the India vs Bharat buzz, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet has also garnered a lot of attention. Yesterday, Big B took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote in Hindi, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

The row over India vs Bharat comes ahead of the special session of the Parliament. It has lready triggered speculations about what will be on the agenda.

ALSO READ: 30 years of Khalnayak: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff celebrate movie's milestone as they cut cake together; Watch