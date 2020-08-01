Naam Song Out: Tulsi Kumar joins Millind Gaba for a soulful number that will tug at your heart

After delivering hits in 2019, Tulsi Kumar collaborated with Millind Gaba for a beautiful and soulful song Naam. The song was just released and it will leave you mesmerised.

A name in the world of music that shines right at the top is Tulsi Kumar. Her songs always manage to strike a chord with people and become huge hits. After delivering massive successful numbers last year, this year, Tulsi joined hands with Millind Gaba for a soulful song Naam. The song’s video was just released on Youtube and it is bound to leave you in awe. Featuring Tulsi along with Millind, the stunning video mixed with melody is bound to leave you impressed.

The video opens with Tulsi running into her ex-flame Millind at a musical event and remembering the good ol' times with him. From spending time together to dancing to loving each other, life was perfect for two. However, one fateful day changed their love story and the song’s video and beautiful lyrics portray the emotional journey of a couple in the most beautiful manner. The lyrics of the song are penned by the renowned name Jaani & composed by Nirmaan.

The song tugs at the strings of your heart and leaves you in complete awe. As soon as the song dropped today, netizens were bowled over by the melody, the video and the lyrics. Tulsi and Millind’s chemistry in the video is bound to impress you and the song is sure to turn into a chartbuster, just like all of Tulsi’s old songs. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the video combined with the soulful voices of Tulsi and Millind, makes Naam an unforgettable experience. Go ahead and check the video that just released on YouTube.

Here is the newly launched song featuring Tulsi Kumar:

