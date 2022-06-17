Nach Punjaabban takes over Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Singh, Varun, Sara & Kartik all seen grooving

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is currently underway and seems like the show already is a superhit. Entire film industry under one roof, dancing their hearts off is one the craziest thing we witnessed on our show tonight. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a fun video from the event on his Instagram account in which stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and Karan himself were seen grooving to the ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’s’ song ‘Nach Punjaabban.’

Sharing the video, Karan wrote: “When the industry dances to #thepunjaabbansong #jugjuggjeeyo” Stars were seen doing the signature step of the Punjaabban song. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also shared a video from the event and captioned it, “All Bollywood celebs on stage…You can’t miss this! #kiaraadvani #ranveersingh #varundhawan #anilkapoor #ayushmankhurana #manieshpaul #parineetichopra #pinkvilla #pinkvillastyleicons #pinkvillastyleiconsawards.

JugJugg Jeeyo features Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The team of ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and today’s highlight stands as a proof. However, the cast made the film stars groove to the tunes of the film. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

As of now, the filmmarkers have released three songs from the film including The Punjaabban Song, RangiSari and Duppata. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

Talking about the award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards are taking place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The prestigious awards ceremony will be a starry affair to celebrate the style and fashion of celebs from all fields - entertainment, sports, fashion designing, food, etc. To note, the jury of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards includes names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar. The jury picked the nominations for each category except the reader's choice male and female.