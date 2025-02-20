Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor bring new twist to Ms Briganza’s ‘pyaar kya hai’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; feeling nostalgic?
Nadaaniyan actors Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor brought a new twist to an iconic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which promises to make you nostalgic.
Nadaaniyan created a lot of buzz after its announcement. The makers have been sharing exciting content from the movie featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The release date was unveiled recently with a video that promises to make you nostalgic. The lead pair brought a new twist to Ms Briganza’s iconic ‘pyaar kya hai’ scene from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Today, February 20, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Nadaaniyan shared a date announcement video across their social media platforms. In the 2-minute, 7-second clip, Archana Puran Singh’s character Ms Briganza from the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai makes a comeback. She is set to begin the story of Romeo and Juliet with her class. Before that, she asks the students a question, “Pyaar kya hai? (What is love?).”
Khushi Kapoor’s Pia isn’t able to give an answer. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Arjun is then asked the same question. However, instead of repeating Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul’s ‘Pyaar dosti hai (Love is friendship)’ line, he calls love an ‘arrangement’ between two hearts. After his answer, Pia sends Rs 25000 to Arjun’s bank account.
The caption read, “We have a date! Or should I say, arrangement? Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are seated for this love lesson. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix!”
Nadaaniyan’s video with reference to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:
