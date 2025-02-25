Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s ‘ishq’ takes ‘pawsome’ twist in new VIDEO; Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are promoting their upcoming movie Nadaaniyan in full swing. The romantic comedy marks the former’s Bollywood debut and the latter’s second OTT project. Ishq Mein, a love song featuring the pair, has already been released. Ibrahim and Khushi shared a new video on the track which took a ‘pawsome’ twist. Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to the clip.

Today, February 25, 2025, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a fun video with Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the video, Ibrahim is seen lip syncing Nadaaniyan’s song Ishq Mein and Khushi assumes that it’s for her. As she goes to give him a hug, he ignores her and picks up her pet dog Mochi. Ibrahim then sings the song for his furry companion.

The caption of the post read, “When ishq takes a ‘paws.’” Have a look!

Khushi Kapoor’s sister Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Should have used saitama,” referring to her own pet.

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the video. One person said, “The cutest video on Internet,” while another wrote, “HOW FRICKIN CUTEEEEE.” A user stated, “Mochiiiiii living his best life,” and another shared, “everyone loves Mochi.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of her character Pia from Nadaaniyan. In a few pictures, she was seen holding a customized tumbler with her character’s name written on it. The photo dump had some cute mirror selfies of Khushi. The actress also posted some pictures of her pet dogs. Khushi simply captioned the post, “Pia.” Check it out!

Nadaaniyan is slated to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will be making her directorial debut with the film. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Meanwhile, the song Ishq Mein has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar. The romantic track showcases the chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi.