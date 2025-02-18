Nadaaniyan: Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop gushing over ‘cuteeeee’ Galatfehmi between Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are currently immersed in the promotions of their upcoming rom-com, Nadaaniyan. On Monday, the makers dropped the film's second track, titled Galatfehmi. Recently, the duo shared an amusing reel on the song, which Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t help but react to.

On January 18, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan posted a reel on Galatfehmi that is sure to bring a smile to your face. It begins with Khan displaying his adorable excitement about meeting Khushi, as the text reads, "Are we meeting tomorrow?" The camera then pans to Khushi, who charms her way through the moment by playfully refusing, saying, "No, the shoot is over."

Before leaving, she teases Ibrahim by sticking out her tongue, leaving Iggy emotional. The post was humorously captioned, "Clearly his #Galatfehmi!"

Video shared by Khushi and Ibrahim

Soon after, Janhvi Kapoor , being the biggest cheerleader, reacted to the video by dropping a comment that read, "So cuteeeee."

In addition to this, several internet users flooded the comments section, gushing over Ibrahim’s adorable reaction. One fan remarked, "He is so Saif-coded... and I am loving it!" while another praised his "Cutiee expressions." An internet user affectionately called him "Pookie Ali Khan," and another fan commented, "The songs from this movie are actually good!"

While both lead stars have already begun promoting their film, the official release date of Nadaaniyan is yet to be announced. However, just a few days ago, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared its release schedule for the month.

The schedule included Ibrahim and Khushi’s upcoming film, Nadaaniyan , listed under the films that are "Next on Netflix in February 2025." It was described as the "next nadaan love." However, an exact release date was not specified, with the film still labeled as "coming soon." The caption of the post read, "Get your dabbas (boxes) – this month is leaving no crumbs."

Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment production. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The official synopsis of the movie states:

"When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend."