Nadaaniyan leads Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor can't wait for their Netflix film's release and latest PIC with director is proof

Director Shauna Gautam posted a picture on Instagram with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan on each side at a popular restaurant in Mumbai, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.
The excitement for Netflix’s upcoming film Nadaaniyan is in full swing. The film, directed by Shauna Gautam, stars Prince of Pataudi Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. It marks Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut. On Instagram, Shauna recently shared a picture of the trio at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. This casual yet exciting post adds to the buzz surrounding the film.
In the Instagram story, Shauna is seen sitting in the middle, donning a cute lemon-colored cap with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan on each side. The trio looks chilled and relaxed, clearly showing their fun time together. Khushi wore a cute baby pink top and cardigan, while Ibrahim kept it casual in a sporty, colorful tee. This picture reminds us that the cast is not only excited about their upcoming film but also about their bonding off-screen.
Right after Netflix announced the first look of the film on 2 February, the anticipation reached heights. The teaser gave us a glimpse of the exciting chemistry between Khushi and Ibrahim, which created more excitement among fans. The film is set to release on Netflix on March 7, 2025, and it has already gained much attention from the actor’s fans.
The excitement didn’t stop there. Earlier this week, on February 20, Netflix also released a new promo featuring Archana Puran Singh, who returns as Ms. Briganza, her famous character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her return to the big screen after 27 years has added another layer of interest to the movie. In the promo, Ms. Briganza delivers another lecture on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, just like in the iconic 1998 film.
Nadaaniyan, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, promises to be a captivating watch. The film will be available for streaming starting March 7, and fans will definitely not want to miss it.
