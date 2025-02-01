Nadaaniyan: Netflix hard launches Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's 'nadaan love story'; 1st poster is all about good looks
Get ready, fans of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor! The duo is all set to deliver a captivating ‘nadaan love story’ with their upcoming film Nadaaniyan, releasing on Netflix. The first poster is out, showcasing their stunning looks, and it’s already got fans buzzing with excitement!
Netflix India dropped the first poster of Nadaaniyan today (February 1) on Instagram, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The duo is seen sitting on the ground in a park, with Ibrahim holding Khushi in a moment that’s sure to leave fans excited for the upcoming film!
