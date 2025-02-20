Nadaaniyan OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com
Nadaaniyan, a romantic comedy starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is set to release on OTT. Read on to know when and where you can watch it.
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan. The first-look poster of the romantic comedy co-starring Khushi Kapoor created a lot of excitement among the audience. They have been eagerly waiting for updates on the film. It is all set to premiere on OTT. Read on to find out more details about the movie’s digital release.
When and Where to Watch Nadaaniyan
The announcement of the OTT release of Nadaaniyan was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer will premiere on March 7, 2025, on Netflix. The viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the lighthearted love story from the comfort of their homes.
Official Poster and Plot of Nadaaniyan
Nadaaniyan was announced with a poster of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The duo was seen holding each other close. The caption read, “Every love story has thodi si nadaani (a little bit of foolishness).”
Have a look at the poster!
While the fans are looking forward to the teaser and trailer, two songs from the soundtrack have been unveiled. Ishq Mein is a romantic track that showcases the magical chemistry between Khushi and Ibrahim. Galatfehmi is a heartbreak number that promises to make you emotional.
The official synopsis of the movie shed light on the plot. It read, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”
Cast and Crew of Nadaaniyan
Alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the cast of Nadaaniyan includes Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.
The film is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production. It is helmed by Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.
