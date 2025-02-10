Nadaaniyan's Ibrahim Ali Khan calls paps his ‘best friends’, reveals Karan Johar; actor showcases goofy side during promotion: WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. His film Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, has been officially announced. The young actor kickstarted the promotions and even showcased his goofy side. Producer Karan Johar revealed that Ibrahim called the paps his ‘best friends.’

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karan Johar were recently spotted promoting their upcoming movie Nadaaniyan in Mumbai. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Ibrahim could be seen photobombing Karan, who was posing for the camera. The actor raised his hands and made a quirky expression. He then came forward and joined Karan.

As the paps called them ‘handsome boys,’ Karan quipped that Ibrahim was handsome and said, “Aur handsome main toh dur dur tak nahin hun (And I'm not even remotely handsome).” The cameramen further pointed out that they kept meeting Ibrahim outside his gym. To this, Karan replied, “Inhone (Ibrahim) abhi kaha ki yeh log mere best friends hain (He just said that these people are my best friends).”

Watch Ibrahim and Karan’s fun video here!

Earlier, Karan Johar had penned a heartfelt note teasing Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut. He talked about his bond and previous collaborations with Ibrahim’s parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, as well as his sister Sara Ali Khan.

Karan said, “Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!”

Advertisement

The filmmaker announced Nadaaniyan with the first-look poster featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor holding each other close. He stated, “Every love story has thodi si nadaani (a little bit of foolishness). #Nadaaniyan - Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan & starring Khushi Kapoor! Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Nadaaniyan will premiere on Netflix, but the release date is yet to be announced. Ishq Mein, the first song from the movie, has been released, and it showcases the chemistry between the lead pair.