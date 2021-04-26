Nadeem opens up on the wish that remains unfulfilled as one half of the musical duo Shravan Rathod passed away

Nadeem Shravan worked as one of the most successful music directors of Hindi cinema but as Shravan Rathod passed away battling COVID, Naveen opens up on his unfulfilled wish.

One half of the legendary composer duo who peaked in the 90s, Shravan Rathod of Nadeem Shravan passed away battling COVID 19. Some of the most legendary superstars of Hindi cinema like and sent them an emotional note from their social media handles and acknowledged the role that their music has played in their careers considering both of them started in the ’90s. In 2005, the musical duo that gave albums like Saajan, Aashiqui, and Phool Aur Kaante stopped working together.

Their last film together was Dosti: Friends Forever which ended up as a disaster and even the music did not make any mark. Around 2013, the conversation started for the duo to get back together for a film called Ishq Forever but personal conflicts came in the way and Nadeem alone composed the less than popular album of the film. In a recent chat with ETimes, Nadeem said, “Look, such things happen after working with each other for many years, especially after children grow up. Lekin ek baat mujhe karni thi lekin ab woh hogi nahi."

Nadeem has left the harshness behind in the pit of time and looks upon their working together romantically in nostalgia. On his last wish with Shravan, Nadeem said, “ I wanted to do a Farewell Tour with Shravan, which would have had us performing to our hit songs in different parts of the world.” Nadeem and Shravan were in discussion of planning the tour perhaps after the COVID effect died down but however one runs from it, destiny knocks the door anyways.

