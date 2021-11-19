Nadeem Saifi of Nadeem–Shravan opens up on Gulshan Kumar case: ‘I was persecuted & targeted’

Composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifi, one half of the famous duo Nadeem-Shravan, has been living in London since 1997. The musician was allegedly accused of being involved in T-series owner Gulshan Kumar’s murder. Now, in a recent interaction, Nadeem reportedly claimed that his name was framed in a conspiracy.

During an interaction with ETimes, Nadeem expressed his wish of returning to India. While talking about the death case, the musician explained that he initially felt his name cropped up due to a misconception. However, later things took an ugly turn for him. Nadeem believes that he stayed away from his home country in exile and ‘suffered’ for nothing. According to the musician, the biggest injustice has been done to him.

He said, “Initially, I took it lightly believing the misconception would be cleared soon. Nobody expected things to take an ugly turn. To Papaji (the late Gulshan Kumar) I was like a younger brother. He loved me a lot. The very fact that I want to return to India, proves my innocence. I have suffered this exile for nothing. Someone, who entertained India and Asians across the globe… this is the biggest injustice done to me.”

During the same interaction, Nadeem also called the entire ruckus a conspiracy to frame him in a bad light. The veteran further added that he has been targeted. He told the daily, “Yes of course, it was a conspiracy to frame me. The UK High Court, the UK Supreme Court, the House of Lords and even the Sessions Court judge, Honorable Justice ML Tahilyani, confirmed that there wasn’t an iota of evidence against me. It was a preemptive desire to name and frame me. I was persecuted and targeted.”

Gulshan Kumar Dua died in a shooting incident in Mumbai on August 12, 1997. The T-Series owner was reportedly shot 16 times. At the time, Nadeem was vacationing in London. Arrests warrants were issued against him and his passport was then revoked. Now, the musician has expressed that he wants to return to India.

