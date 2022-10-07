Nafisa Ali breaks the Internet as she colours her hair pink to surprise kids and grandchildren; PICS
Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi gives fans a glimpse of her new look as she colours her hair pink!
Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi is quite active on social media and treats fans with the most delightful pictures on Instagram. From sharing selfies to posting pictures with family, friends and pets, it’s a joy to follow her on social media. Recently, the 65-year-old actress broke the Internet after pictures of her flaunting her new look went viral on Instagram. Nafisa Ali decided to have a makeover, and coloured her own hair pink, to surprise her children and grandchildren.
Nafisa Ali flaunts her pink hair in her latest Instagram post
Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram account to post a few pictures after she coloured her white hair completely pink. In her caption, Nafisa Ali referred to herself as ‘Nutty Nani’, and revealed that she just wanted to have some fun. “Today I felt I needed to let my hair down and just have some fun I love pink !!! So bought this on line and did it myself to surprise my kids and grandchildren. Nutty Nani,” she wrote.
The selfies show Nafisa Ali looking extremely happy as she flaunted her pink-coloured hair. She looks too cool, and her fans showered their love on the actress’ new look by posting sweet comments. While one fan wrote, “What fun ! The hair colour subtly coordinates with the dress,” while another one wrote, “Youre looking gorgeous!”Check out the pictures below.
In another post, Nafisa Ali Sodhi informed fans that she is in Delhi and will have a PET scan on 10th October. “Good morning- happy as I am in Delhi to be with my family. Having my PET scan on 10th Oct… just a follow up routine so wish me good health please. Thank you our beautiful world for being my guiding light .” she wrote. Nafisa Ali is a cancer survivor, and in a post shared last year, the veteran actress shared that she is ready to act in her new film with her cancer in remission.
Nafisa Ali’s professional front
On the work front, Nafisa Ali Sodhi will soon be seen in Uunchai, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. She was last seen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangstar 3 as Rajmata Yashodhara.
