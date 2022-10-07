Nafisa Ali breaks the Internet as she colours her hair pink to surprise kids and grandchildren; PICS

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi is quite active on social media and treats fans with the most delightful pictures on Instagram. From sharing selfies to posting pictures with family, friends and pets, it’s a joy to follow her on social media. Recently, the 65-year-old actress broke the Internet after pictures of her flaunting her new look went viral on Instagram. Nafisa Ali decided to have a makeover, and coloured her own hair pink, to surprise her children and grandchildren.

Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram account to post a few pictures after she coloured her white hair completely pink. In her caption, Nafisa Ali referred to herself as ‘Nutty Nani’, and revealed that she just wanted to have some fun. “Today I felt I needed to let my hair down and just have some fun I love pink !!! So bought this on line and did it myself to surprise my kids and grandchildren. Nutty Nani,” she wrote.

The selfies show Nafisa Ali looking extremely happy as she flaunted her pink-coloured hair. She looks too cool, and her fans showered their love on the actress’ new look by posting sweet comments. While one fan wrote, “What fun ! The hair colour subtly coordinates with the dress,” while another one wrote, “Youre looking gorgeous!”Check out the pictures below.