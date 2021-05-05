Nafisa Ali confirms Lucky Ali’s death report is a hoax: Lucky Ali is on his farm in Bengaluru with his family

The news broke out on Lucky Ali’s death and started trending on Twitter. Nafisa Ali confirmed that he is alive and well on his farm in Bengaluru with his family.

Lucky Ali’s death started to trend on Tuesday evening on Twitter and the fans went into a frenzy of utter shock and disbelief. Lucky Ali’’s soulful voice is second to none and his avid followers started to pay their condolences to the beloved singer. Many, on the other side, branded it as fake news being spread by people disconnected from reality. ETimes reached out to actress-friend Nafisa Ali, who is currently in Goa and she confirmed that Lucky Ali is perfectly alive and doing absolutely fine while living on a farmhouse in Bengaluru.

The news of his death spread and the reason given was COVID 19. Nafisa said in the chat, “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine,”. The news spread got dialed down instantly and fans took a sigh of relief when they heard that the legendary singer is alright.

Lucky has always been an artist who composed classics like O Sanam but chose to stay away from the limelight. A few months back his video got viral when he was singing an acoustic rendition of O Sanam and the video was shared with the world by Nafisa. It trended on social media and YouTube for days as the fans got reminded of the superlative art of genius.

