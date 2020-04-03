Nafisa Ali gets help from Goa government after raising concerns about unavailability of medicines & ration

Speaking to news outlets, Nafisa Ali had revealed that she was running out of medicines and there was no availability of fresh fruits and food in Morjim, Goa.

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali voiced her concerns this week about not getting medicines and fresh food in coastal state of Goa where she was stranded as the government announced a 21-day lockdown. Speaking to news outlets, Ali had revealed that she was running out of medicines and there was no availability of fresh fruits. Considering she is a cancer survivor, Nafisa had added that she needs to consume wholesome food and take medicines on time. However, the current situation wasn't allowing her to do that.

The Goa government heard Nafisa's concerns and reached out to the actress who is currently with her daughter in Morjim, Goa. The Chief Minister's Office sent its officials to get in touch with Ali and address her concerns. "Local incident Commandar has established contact with her and necessary help has been extended," the CMO tweeted.

Ali, herself, took to Twitter to share a picture with one of the officials and wrote, "I am grateful to the Goa administration that came to check on me & discuss how to resolve issues regarding the fresh food chain to help the locals in Morjim .They will also try finding my medicine in Panjim . Requested that police be guided to not hit people out for to buy food."

Met veteran actress @nafisaaliindia during inspection of Pernem/Mandrem area. Understood her concerns. She is getting essential supplies. Her medicine supplements list has been taken and we will get those soon. We are caring for Senior Citizens#GoafightsCovid https://t.co/yRoDXjOnv0 pic.twitter.com/9FZD1Fisui — Kunal (@kunalone) April 2, 2020

I am grateful to the Goa administration that came to check on me & discuss how to resolve issues regarding the fresh food chain to help the locals in Morjim .They will also try finding my medicine in Panjim . Requested that police be guided to not hit people out for to buy food . pic.twitter.com/zBgb5wFvV8 — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) April 2, 2020

Nafisa hd told HT, "The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time."

The 21 day lockdown across India will come to an end on April 14. All domestic, international flights and rail travel has been suspended.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More