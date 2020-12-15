Nafisa Ali on Lucky Ali’s O Sanam song viral video: Just wanted to celebrate the genius of my dear old friend

In a recent interview, actress Nafisa Ali has spoken about her dear friend Lucky Ali’s video, the impromptu concert, her equation with the legendary singer and more.

A few days back, veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi took the social media by a storm as she shared a video featuring legendary singer Lucky Ali crooning his hit track O Sanam at an impromptu concert in Goa. The video went viral in no time. In the video, Lucky can be seen singing the soulful song while sitting next to young musicians. However, for Nafisa, the viral video is all about celebrating the genius and talent of her dear old friend, Lucky Ali. Recently, in an interview with Times Now Digital, actress Nafisa Ali has revealed everything about the viral video.

When asked about the impromptu concert, she said, "So, My friend Bablu told me about this lovely place and said all the young musicians come there and since Lucky is here, he asked would you like to come and listen to them.” She further said that when she told Lucky Ali about it, he said he wants to be there as he encourages musicians. Nafisa said it was a beautiful evening and when the concert was about to finish, the young musicians requested the legendary singer to sing a song. Lucky was little hesitant at first but then he sang O Sanam and Nafisa recorded it.

Later, when asked about Lucky’s reaction about the viral video, Nafisa said, “Yes yes, he says what are you doing Nafisa! I said I took one snippet of you and I posted it, so I don’t know what has happened after that. I don’t understand what is 'going viral' and all. I just wanted to celebrate the genius of my dear old friend."

She further explained that when she posted the video she felt like a diva because she wanted people to see the singer today and not only remember what he did before.

Talking about her equation with Ali, she said that he is a very adorable, sensitive intellectual who has a great philosophy. She also stated that she is very fond of his children as well.

